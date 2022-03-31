Ali Daei among assistants to Qatar 2022 final draw

According to the FIFA official website, on Friday, April 1, FIFA World Cup™ champions Cafu (Brazil) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany) will team up with six more assistants for the final draw to reveal the groups for the 2022 edition of football’s global showpiece.

The full line-up of assistants will also include Ali Daei (IR Iran), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Bora Milutinović (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria), and Tim Cahill (Australia). The event will be staged at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and will get underway at 7:00 p.m. local time (18:00 CET).

