Palestine's International Land Day observed in Pakistan

The conference to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine was organized by Palestine Foundation of Pakistan in the southern city of Karachi on Wednesday with the participation of representatives of political, religious and civic groups.

The speakers strongly condemned the continuing efforts of some Arab states to normalize ties with the Zionists adding that such moves cannot weaken the resolve of Palestinian nation against the occupying regime.

Pakistani figures called on the world's freedom-loving nations, especially Islamic rulers, to confront the evil plans of the usurping Zionist regime, which has the full support of the United States and Western countries.

They said any attempt by compromising rulers in the region, whether Islamic or non-Islamic, to pressure other independent states including Pakistan, to surrender to the compromise plan was doomed to failure.

Secretary General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam, said in a statement that Arab rulers who have joined the line of compromise with the Zionist regime have certainly made a strategic mistake.

He added, "Pakistan will never recognize Zionist regime and this is in accordance with the ideas of the late founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah of Pakistan."

Senator Taj Haidar, a representative of the People's Party blamed some Muslim rulers for their recklessness in helping Palestine and softening ties with the Zionist child-killing regime.

He stressed Palestine is an important cause so we must raise a strong voice to highlight the suffering and concerns of the occupied oppressed nation.

Today, March 30, coincides with the anniversary of Land Day in Palestine. 46 years ago (1976), as part of its occupation operation, the Zionist regime confiscated thousands of hectares of villages in the Al-Jalil highlands under various pretexts and met with revolutionary protest and reaction from the entire Palestinian community.

