Iran, Armenia stress cementing energy ties

Referring to the excellent relations between the two countries, Mehrabian said that the 13th government emphasizes developing relations with neighboring countries.

He stressed paving the ground for a meeting between the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

He introduced the capability of Iranian companies in the field of technical and engineering services and their presence in all parts of the world, as well as the construction and repair of power plants and construction of hydroelectric power plants, and suggested holding bilateral meetings to introduce the capabilities and capacities of cooperation between the two countries with the presence of economic activists.

The two sides underlined developing energy relations and removing obstacles to pave the way for increased interaction.

Meanwhile, Tumanyan discussed constructive decisions to develop trade and economic cooperation with Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish