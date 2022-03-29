Mar 29, 2022, 10:39 AM
Iran welcomes Yemen's Supreme Political Council peaceful initiatives

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh welcomed the peace initiative by the chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, saying that the plan presented by Sanaa in good faith conveys a strong message about the firm will to end the war, lifting the oppressive siege and the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

Khatibzadeh said that in case of serious and positive interaction with the initiative, it can pave the way for ending the current war.

We hope that on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, we will see an end to the conflict and national reconciliation in Yemen through prioritizing the humanitarian issues and promoting prisoners swap, he added.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the former fugitive Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

