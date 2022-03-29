Iran welcomes Yemen's Supreme Political Council peaceful initiatives

Khatibzadeh said that in case of serious and positive interaction with the initiative, it can pave the way for ending the current war.

We hope that on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, we will see an end to the conflict and national reconciliation in Yemen through prioritizing the humanitarian issues and promoting prisoners swap, he added.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the former fugitive Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

