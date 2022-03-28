Iran condemns holding summit of evil in occupied Palestine

Referring to the meeting of traitors to the Palestinian cause with the oppressors and usurpers of the Holy Quds, Khatibzadeh condemned any attempt to normalize and establish relations with the Zionist regime and the occupiers of Quds, describing it as a gift to Israel’s child-killing regime in the continuation of the killing of the people and the occupation of the land.

He added that historical experience has shown that the process of compromise and succumbing to the Zionist regime has resulted in nothing but defeat and the land of Palestine will not be liberated except by the resistance of the Palestinians and the support of Islamic nations and governments.

Warning of Zionists' sedition and evil in the region, he stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to cooperate and expand bilateral relations with regional states and emphasized countering the Zionist-US conspiracy to sow discord and spread instability in the West Asian region.

