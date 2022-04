During the event which will last until March 30, various figures delivered their speeches.

The festival was also welcomed by foreign diplomats and the Iranian expatriates in Indonesia.

Speaking to IRNA, Iranian Cultural Attaché Mohammad Reza Ebrahimi said Iranian movies will also be screened for five days.

He also referred to Haft-Sin and holding the biggest exhibition on Iranian cultural products and handicrafts as other programs.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish