Iranian official highlights reinforcing Tehran-Doha ties

Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2022.

He reviewed the regional developments and bilateral ties during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jassim Al Thani welcomed developing relations between the two countries and stressed resolving the regional issues through regional negotiations.

He lauded Iran participation in Doha Forum 2022 and underlined the importance of holding consultation between Iranian and Qatari officials.

In the meantime, in a separate meeting with Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati, Kharrazi said that lifting sanctions, providing necessary guarantees and removing IRGC name from US’ blacklist should be done before making an agreement.



Touching upon developments in Lebanon, he said cutting off foreign intervention and holding internal negotiations are the only solution to Lebanese issues.

Mikati for his part, hoped for lifting sanctions against Iran.

If sanctions are lifted, Iran will have the potential to play a strong role in the regional economy.

He termed preserving national integration and unity in Lebanon as his most important priority.

