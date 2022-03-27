Iran terms US lack of resolve main obstacle to agreement

Amirabdollahian, who made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, said that Iran’s top priority is to benefit from the economic advantages of the removal of sanctions.

Mora had a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister after a meeting with top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

Amirabdollahian and Mora discussed the latest negotiations in Vienna over the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

Noting that Iran has participated in the talks with a serious resolve and has put forward the necessary initiatives, the Iranian foreign minister said that other parties to the talks, the US in particular, have to take a realistic approach so as to be able to resolve the remaining issues.

The deputy EU foreign policy chief, for his part, presented a report of the latest developments in the course of talks in Vienna.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish