Envoy terms Iran president's visit to Moscow turning point in bilateral ties

Dzhagaryan made the remarks during a meeting with Governor-General of Iranian eastern province of East Azarbaijan Abeddin Khorram.

Noting that after a meeting in Moscow between the two presidents, three Iranian ministers also visited the Russian capital, the ambassador expressed hope that the two countries will witness further expansion of ties in the Persian New Year.

He said that he had frequently visited Tabriz, the capital city of East Azerbaijan Province, during his 10-year presence in Iran and is thus fully familiar with the capacities of the province.

Currently there are good relations between Tabriz and Russia’s Tatarstan, the ambassador said, adding that the head of Tatarstan Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to visit Iran within three months.

Dzhagaryan said that visiting Tabriz will be on the agenda of the visit to Iran by head of Tatarstan’s Chamber of Commerce.

