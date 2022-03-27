COVID-19 kills 50 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 50 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,021, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

2,299 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 382 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,854,816 patients out of a total of 7,151,088 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,577 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,800,645 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,655,572 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,845,904 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

