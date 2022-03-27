Iran makes due studies on developing, drilling in Arach gas field

The Iranian Ministry has also prepared the ground for development of Arash or Durra gas field, Ahmad Assadzadeh, deputy petroleum minister for international and commercial affairs noted.

Development and drilling in the joint fields should be done with solidarity, Assadzadeh stressed.

About delay in drilling in Arash field, the official said Kuwait had to decide about bordering the joint gas field.

But, when the other side starts developing the joint field unilaterally and without paying attention to the previous talks, there will remain no reason for delay, he underlined.

Iran believes that drilling in joint fields should be done with solidarity and that will lead to deepening bilateral economic relations, Assadzadeh stressed.

Use of international patterns followed previously can help even when borders are not set, he said expressing Petroleum Ministry’s readiness for holding talks on the issue.

In a related development, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said on March 26 that any development and drilling in Arash joint gas field has to be made with coordination and cooperation between the three countries according to the international regulations.

So, the recent measure taken by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia was illegal as it took place against the international laws and the previous talks.

1483**1424

