Iran non-oil foreign trade records $100b for a year

The country reached the figure after exchange of 162 million tons of commodities with world countries last year, head of Iran Customs Administration Ali-Reza Moqaddasi has announced.

He said the figure showed a 38 percent growth as compared to the same period the preceding year.

About country’s exports, Moqaddasi said 122 million tons of Iranian products worth 48 billion dollars were exported to different world states during the past year.

As he underlined, the figure shows 41 percent growth compared with the previous year as Iranian exporters earned 14 billion dollars more in the year ended on March 20.

The official further referred to the unjust anti-Iran sanctions and the maximum pressures on the country as the main problems for exports.

Meanwhile, the record which was unprecedented during the recent decade indicated that the sanctions were defeated, he noted.

As the official said, the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan were the main destinations for the Iranian exports during the last year.

