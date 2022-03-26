Islamic-Iranian culture lovers mark Nowruz in Pakistan

The Iranian mission in Rawalpindi held the cultural event on Friday, hosting several political, religious, cultural and academic figures from Pakistan.

Given the fact that Persian culture has had impacts on culture, traditions and language in Pakistan, the two nations enjoy numerous commonalities, including Nowruz celebration.

The ceremony kicked off following recitation of the holy Quran and playing the national anthem of both Pakistan and Iran; then, some short documentaries on Nowruz traditions as well as historical, cultural, and touristic attractions in the Islamic Republic of Iran were displayed.

Faramarz Rahmanzadeh, chairman of Iran Cultural House, congratulated Nowruz Eid to people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran as well as all Persian-speakers around the globe.

Pointing to the way that people in Pakistan celebrate Nowruz, Rahmanzadeh said that Iranian cultural offices cooperate with cultural and scientific centers in Pakistan to hold special celebrations during the holidays.

Amjad Zaidi, Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, expressed gratitude to Iran for holding such a precious ceremony, elaborating on cultural commonalities between the two neighboring countries in particular Nowruz celebrations in Gilgit Baltistan state.

According to the Pakistani official, holding such celebrations can help people get more acquainted with the traditions of other nations in the West Asia region.

Nowruz celebrations are being held in different areas in Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa states as well as different cities in Punjab state.

The Spring celebration and Nowruz Eid are joint traditions commemorated by Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and some other countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The UN General Assembly has designated March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz, which has its own root in Iranian culture.

