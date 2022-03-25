Iran sees dev’s in interest of region, Lebanon: FM

Amirabdollahian was meeting with President Michel Aoun in Beirut as a part of his regional trip. They discussed expansion of bilateral ties, regional developments and the international situation.

The Iranian foreign ministers said that Tehran was closely watching the developments in Lebanon and was a friend and support of the country both in difficulty and in relief.

He mentioned the high speed of developments in the region and said that Iran believed the result of the developments in the interest of the region and Lebanon.

We are optimistic about the future and the outcome of the talks [in Vienna to revive the JCPOA] based on our intelligence, the Iranian top diplomat noted.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to help settle Yemeni crisis and noted that Tehran welcomed Syria’s relations with Arab nations.

The Lebanese President highlighted the reciprocal influence of the problems in the region and in Lebanon, noting that there is a network of problems in the region.

Aoun said that the Resistance in southern Lebanon prevents occupation, but Lebanon is under pressure because of the very movement.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish