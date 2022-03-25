Iran ready to help Lebanon in health, medicine: FM

Speaking in a meeting with Lebanese political, scientific and cultural elite in Beirut, Amirabdollahian elaborated on Iran’s foreign policy regarding the developments in the region, including in Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine, the Resistance Axis, Ukraine, negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh, and the JCPOA-related talks.

He said that Iran was ready to cooperate with Lebanon on its needs regarding technical and engineering services, energy and industrial productions, health services, medicine as well as medical equipment.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Lebanese figures praised Iran for its support of Lebanon and its stances on regional and international issues.

