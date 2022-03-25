COVID-19 kills 52 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 52 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 139,917, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

1,530 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 306 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,846,230 patients out of a total of 7,147,407 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,707 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,780,020 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,607,849 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,790,670 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

