Iran FM, Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader hold talks

According to IRNA correspondent, Amirabdollahian and Nasrallah held talks on latest regional and international developments.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Beirut, capital city of Lebanon, Thursday noon to meet with Lebanese authorities.

Upon his arrival in Beirut, Amirabdollahian held talks with some Lebanese officials, including Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday as part of his diplomatic trip to the Arab country.

The Iranian FM visited Syria prior to his trip to Lebanon in a bid to expand regional cooperation.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has time and again declared that the Islamic Republic seeks expansion of mutual and multilateral ties with neighboring and regional countries.

