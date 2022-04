The city of Isfahan in Iran hosts a symbolic Polo (a horseback ball game) event in historical Naqsh-e Jahan Square during the Persian New Year (Nowruz) holidays each year. The Naqsh-e Jahan Square is considered the greatest and oldest Polo field in the world. The Polo game was created by Iranians 600 BC during the Achaemenid era. March 25, 2022. IRNA

