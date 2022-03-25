Iran serious, optimistic on Vienna talks result: FM

According to IRNA correspondent, the Iranian top diplomat emphasized that the future agreement should consist lifting all sanctions to the maximum.

He also noted that Tehran seeks to reach a nuclear deal that can be beneficial for the region and that can pave the way for expansion of good ties between Iranians and regional nations.

In the talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanctions, the Islamic Republic will not back down on its redlines – abandoning interests and rights of the Iranian people – and will pursue to achieve its rightful demands, the FM noted.

He went on to say that Iranians are optimistic and in the same time serious when it comes to negotiations in Vienna, because a potential agreement should include maximum lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in order to provide the Islamic Republic and other states in the region with a proper opportunity to expand their ties.

Upon his arrival in Beirut, Amirabdollahian held talks with some Lebanese officials, including Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday as part of his diplomatic trip to the Arab country.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed readiness to cooperate with Lebanon to meet the Lebanese people demand in the field of energy, including electricity and gas, noting that “we are interested in developing relations with Lebanon.”

The Lebanese premier, for his part, expressed hope for a successful conclusion of the Vienna talks, stressing the positive effects of a Vienna agreement on the West Asia region especially Lebanon.

Mikati further supported dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that Lebanon would benefit from resolving differences between the two countries.

The Lebanese official also appreciated Iran’s regional diplomacy in line with decreasing tensions and resolving misunderstandings.

A number of Lebanese ministers took part in the meeting between Mikati and Amirabdollahian in Lebanon’s capital city.

The Iranian FM visited Syria prior to his trip to Lebanon in a bid to expand regional cooperation.

