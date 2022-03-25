Lebanon, Iran to activate mutual media coop. agreements

Lebanon’s Minister of Information Ziad Al -Makari received Cultural Counselor of Iran Mohammad-Reza Mortazavi at his office in Beirut on Thursday.

The Iranian cultural counselor described the meeting as an appropriate opportunity to re-emphasize revitalization of previously signed agreements on media, TV and news cooperation in respect of audio-visual media.

Mortazavi called for creating a plan for implementation of agreement and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

The Iranian advisor also urged the Lebanese minister to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to pave the ground for reviving the inked agreements in the field of cultural collaborations.

It is worth mentioning that the meeting between Lebanon’s minister of information and Iran’s cultural counselor was held in the same time when Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Beirut to meet Lebanese authorities.

FM Amirabdollahian, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Beirut on Thursday noon following the first leg of his trip to Syria.

The Iranian top diplomat held talks with a number of Lebanese officials, including Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Thursday.

