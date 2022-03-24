Iran FM: Agreement within reach if US acts rationally

"Thanks to Mr. Minister Bou Habib, we exchanged viewpoints on Vienna negotiations. We believe instead of playing with the time, playing with the words, and wasting time, the American side should act rationally and adopt an appropriate approach,” said Amirabdollahian.

He said that if an agreement is reached the entire regional countries will benefit from it.

“On termination of sanctions, we are still quite close to the end line,” added the Iranian foreign minister.

Turing to the lingering Palestinian dilemma, Amirabdollahian said: While considering the resistance option as the only right way towards the establishment of a solid Palestinian government, we believe holding a referendum in which the entire original residents of Palestine, including the Muslims, the Jews, and the Christians will vote directly, can draw the future of Palestine.

Iran to construct two electricity power plants in Lebanon

The Iranian top diplomat said that he has spoken to Bou Habib on regional developments, including the Iranian-Saudi dialogues, adding: We still welcome naturalizing full diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

He also referred to the initial agreement with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on solving Lebanon’s electricity power shortage by construction of two electricity power plants in Lebanon.

“We also offered proposals to Lebanon for passage through the tough current economic conditions, which drew the attention of the Lebanese officials and will be further surveyed and discusses bilaterally,” added Amirabdollahian.

