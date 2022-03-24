Iran FM leaves Damascus for Beirut

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian paid a visit to Syria in order to hold talks with high-ranking officials in the Arab country, according to IRNA correspondent

The Iranian top diplomat, heading a delegation, arrived in Damascus on Wednesday.

In the second leg of his regional tour, Amirabdollahian is scheduled to discuss issues of mutual and regional interests with top Lebanese authorities.

On Wednesday evening, the Iranian top diplomat and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad discussed expansion of ties and cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

Amirabdollahian said that the two states enjoy excellent and strategic relationship.

Mekdad emphasized trade and economic collaborations between Damascus and Tehran, highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation to stand against illegal sanctions on both sides.

1424**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish