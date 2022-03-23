15th solar Hijri century time for West to decline: IRGC cmdr.

Salami made the remarks in a commemoration ceremony of an Iranian martyr in Dezful, Khuzestan province, in southwestern Iran on Wednesday, saying that the decline of the United States and the Western civilization has kicked off for many years and moreover, progress of the Islamic Revolution has been accelerated in recent years.

Monday (March 21, 2022) marks the first day of the New Iranian Year and the beginning of a new century (15th century) in the Persian solar calendar.

The last century was named the slavery era of Muslims, oppressed people as well as the century of modern ignorance, but the Islamic Revolution destabilized the status quo and revitalized Islamic world, the major general noted.

On the need for leadership when it comes to resistance, he said that the Imam of Muslims stands confidently in the focal point of the global front, and that the enemies are retreating, because their policies seem to be fruitless as a result of nations' vigilance.

He described the 15th solar Hijri century as the time for satanic powers to witness their own downfall, noting that such powers initiated big wars in the last century, which left hundreds of thousands of people massacred or displaced.

The current situation in Syria, Iraq and Yemen is the West's plot, Salami said, arguing that the Islamic world continues progress to take back occupied territories, because the new century is the era of know-how and values.

The White House acknowledged that their strategies and sanctions ended up in empowering the IRGC; thus, such an acknowledgement by the enemy is the best judgment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commander warned the Zionist regime on the consequences of their constant miscalculations, urging them to stop evil acts.

Iran will retaliate, because Iranians will not accept terrorism against their forces; so, retaliation is a real and serious message, he added.

