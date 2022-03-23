Iran to issue tech, science visas for innovators

The Center for International Science and Technology Cooperation (CISTC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare have paved the ground for issuing technology and science visas to innovators and startup managers who are keen on investing in Iran.

Mehdi Ghale'no, Chairman of the Center for International Science and Technology Cooperation, told IRNA that some countries issue visa for startups and Iran has kicked off such a process.

Innovators, investors and scientists, who want to establish their businesses in Iran, will be supported in line with regulations envisioned in this plan, the official noted.

The issuance of visa for science and technology operators was ratified in Iran almost four months ago, he said.

Based on the regulation, foreign elite are allowed to enter and stay in Iran for three to six months; then, they can attain residence permit in accordance with laws of the Islamic country, Ghale'no mentioned.

Some 25 people are being evaluated to determine whether they are eligible to be granted residence permit in Iran, he said, noting that the process happens following acceptance of their ideas and projects to be implemented in the country.

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari said in February that the Islamic Republic is the most unique startup ecosystem in the region.

He went on to say that 6,500 knowledge-based companies, over 1,500 creative companies and 10,000 startups are operating in Iran are among the top startups in the region in various fields of technology and ecology.

Iran has the best knowledge-based companies in the region in the field of biotechnology, more than 98% of Iranian medicines are home-made with the efforts of knowledge-based companies, Sattari argued.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish