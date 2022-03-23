President Raisi felicitates Pakistan Day

President Raisi sent messages to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Prime minister Imran Khan.

In his message to his counterpart in Pakistan, the Iranian chief executive expressed satisfaction with the amicable ties between the two neighboring countries, expressing hope that the mutual exchanges will expand and consolidate more than ever.

Raisi also addressed Pakistani prime minister as saying that the brotherly and friendly relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can expand increasingly as a result of empathy and cooperation among authorities of both states in various fields and in line with ensuring interests of both nations.

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day, also Republic Day, is a national holiday in the country primarily commemorating the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 23 March 1956 making Pakistan the world's first Islamic republic.

1424

