Heads of UN, UNGA, ECOSOC congratulate Persian New Year

Guterres emphasized in his Twitter message that Nowruz can help people build a world full of peace, health and prosperity.

“As humanity faces unprecedented challenges, let us be guided by the Nowruz spirit of solidarity and renew our pledge to live in harmony and protect our planet,” the UN chief said, hoping, "I wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful Nowruz.”

According to the UN secretary general, the event unites over 300 million people, between generations and beyond borders; so, it is a time to learn about each other, our cultures and our world.

It promotes reconciliation and good neighborliness, Guterres said, noting that it echoes the values of the United Nations of peace, human rights and dignity.

Abdulla Shahid, 76th President of UN General Assembly at United Nations, called for trying to learn values of Nowruz to help other people.



The UNGA chief said, "Nowruz is all about healing and rebirth of the earth. It symbolizes patience, love and strength of forgiveness".

"On this new day of spring, I call upon the kindness, humility, and grace of our fellow human beings to help us usher in a period of peace and unity," Shahid added.

He expressed hope that this year's Nowruz would be an opportunity to renew social, moral and spiritual commitment among human-beings.

President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Collen Vixen Kelapile, who was also present in the ceremony, stated that Nowruz is an opportunity to renew human pledges concerning peace, friendship, human rights and dignity.



The ECOSOC chief urged all nations to commemorate the new opening with a strong determination to create a more united and synchronized world.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi organized a ceremony to mark Nowruz at the United Nations headquarters with the coordination of 11 other countries on Tuesday.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish