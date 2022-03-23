Iran envoy to UN promotes Nowruz inspirations

At a virtual meeting on the celebration of “The International Day of Nowruz,” which was held on Tuesday, March22, 2022, Takht Ravanchi said: "Let us all be inspired by Nowruz and its promise of peace, harmony, solidarity and prosperity."

What follows is a statement by Iran's ambassador to the UN:

There are moments in human life that embodies lasting spiritual and cultural dimensions and at the same time are dear to hundreds of millions of people around the world. With several thousand years of history, civilization and culture, Nowruz is one of these moments in the collective memory of generations and communities. Moreover, Nowruz is not only a strong bridge between the past, present and future, but also a symbol of the protection of common values and ideals while respecting cultural diversity. Transmitted from one generation to the next, Nowruz represents a sense of continuity and transition while strengthening feelings of belonging to shared memories and traditions. As such, Nowruz is not merely a moment, a celebration or a simple event; it is a thriving example of living heritage. Nowruz transcends all man-made borders and connects the hearts of the people, serving as the common language for a multitude of populations spanning different countries and ethnicities. At its heart, Nowruz promotes the true human values of peace, solidarity, empathy and friendship.

Celebrated in Iran for more than 3,000 years, Nowruz is an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. Meaning “new day” in the Persian language, it is a message of rebirth and a symbol of new beginnings, opportunities and hopes. In Iran, Nowruz includes rituals, ceremonies and cultural events. One of the significant symbols of Nowruz is a special table known as “Haft-Sin”. It is decorated with meaningful components, each symbolizing lovely notions such as the rebirth of nature, fertility, health, beauty, wealth, purity and prosperity. As one of its traditions, Nowruz brings Iranians together as they pay visits to the elderly and other members of the family. And, women play a very prominent role in all stages of Nowruz celebrations.

In a world faced with unprecedented global challenges, such as pandemic, unilateralism, extremism, violence, hostility and conflict, let us all be inspired by Nowruz and its promise of peace, harmony, solidarity and prosperity.

In conclusion, I would like to extend my sincerest wishes to all for a joyous Nowruz and close my remarks by the elegant words of the Iranian Poet Hafiz that perhaps any Persian speaker knows by heart:

ز کوی یار می آید نسیم باد نوروزی

از این باد ار مدد خواهی، چراغ دل برافروزی

which means: From the abode of the beloved blows the breeze of Nowruz,

if you ask that breeze you shall kindle a light in your heart

