Ardebil; hub of tourism, hot water springs

According to statistics, around six million people visit tourism attractions in the province per annum; although, some provincial officials estimated that 10 million tourists travel to Ardabil each year.

The existence of more than 110 hot and cold water springs in provincial cities such as Sareyn and Meshkinshahr has turned the province into the hub of mineral and Therapeutic waters in Iran.

Ardabil is an ancient city in northwestern Iran and the capital of Ardabil province.

Aras, Ghezel Ozan, Darreh Rud, Qarasu and Balghloo rivers along with Sabalan, Neor and Shurabil lakes, Ardabil and Mugan plains as well as Bolaghlar and Namin Fundaghlo promenades are among well-known tourism attractions of the province.

Sabalan honey and black halva (candy dessert) are only parts of souvenirs from Ardabil province.

Fandoghloo Forest is the most western part of the Hyrcanian forests, which is located 10 kilometers far from Namin city.

The city of Ardabil has remarkable historical, cultural and religious attractions, which are visited by numerous visitors every year.

Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardebili's shrine is located in the Ali-Ghapu area of Ardabil. In 2010, the shrine was registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The ancient site of Shahr Yeri is situated near the city of Meshguin Shahr in Ardabil province. The historical monument dates back to between 2,000-8,000 years ago. Shahr Yeri consists of a military fort, a temple, and Ghousha mound.

The Oltan Fortress is located next to the Aras River and near the town of Pars Abad. The castle was initially built by the Parthian Empire, but the period of its magnificence was at the time of the Sassanid era and at the beginning of Islam.

Ardabil province holds annual food festival to promote tourism and traditional cooking.

