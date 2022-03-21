Mar 21, 2022, 11:56 PM
Nowruz celebrated by Iranians residing in Pakistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian New Year, Nowruz celebration was held on Monday in the presence of Iranians residing in Pakistan, in the presence of the Iranian ambassador in that country, and a group of heads of the Iranian representative offices in Islamabad and their families at Iran Embassy.

In the celebration attended by Ambassador Ali Mohammad Hosseini and the Iranian Cultural Attaché Ehsan Khazaie, and the diplomats and head of the Iranian offices in Islamabad and their family members, also the Islamic occasion on the birthday anniversaries of holy Imams were celebrated.

Ambassador Hosseini in his address in the ceremony said that the Iranian New Year is celebrated at the best season of the year, Spring, when the nature wakes up from its winter sleep.

He also celebrated the occasion to the entire Iranians in Iran and across the globe, as well as the other Farsi-speaking nations in the region who celebrate Nowruz. 

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Quraishi, too, in a message on the occasion referred to the rebirth of the nature at the beginning of the Iranian New Year, arguing: Nowruz is therefore celebrating the rebirth of life on earth.

