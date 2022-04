The simultaneous translations were for the foreign pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS), and presented at Imam Reza Holy Shrine Library for the interested foreign pilgrims on Monday evening.

The Supreme Leader’s address was for the Iranian nation, as he had always been giving such lectures on the first day of the New Year at one of the court yards of Imam Reza’s Holy Shrine.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish