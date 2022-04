Shiraz, IRNA - Colourful flowers and blossoms of trees welcome spring in a market set up in last days of 14th century (according to the Solar Hijri calendar) in the city of Shiraz in south of Iran. People welcome the beginning of the new year on Sunday by crowding flower markets to buy flowers and bushes both for their Haft Sin tables and gardens. Photo: Shiva Al-Sadat Attaran

