Mar 19, 2022, 10:29 PM
Iranian lady from North Khorasan gains Asian Kurash silver medal

Bojnurd, North Khorasan Prov., IRNA – Secretary of Iran Kurash Federation said here on Sturday that Zahra Bagheri, the good representative of North Khorasan province gained the silver medal of the 2022 XI Asian Kurash Championship.

Kurosh Khosrowyar told IRNA that the eleventh Asian championship in this field was hosted by Tajikistan and the representative of women of North Khorasan province in 87kg weight ranked second.
“Ali-Mohammad Barimanlu, Elias Pakdel, and Javad Moradi are the other representatives of North Khorasan in men’s section who will compete tomorrow (on Sunday) in those games.
There are 1,400 Kursh cahpions in North Khorasan province, which has totally 25,000 athletes in various fields and 197 sports halls and athletic complexes.

