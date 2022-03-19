Mar 19, 2022, 8:46 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84690962
2 Persons
T T

Tags

Iran VP calls for contribution of women to prevent repercussions of war, sanctions

Iran VP calls for contribution of women to prevent repercussions of war, sanctions

New York, IRNA – Iranian Vice-President on Women, Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali said on Saturday that peace-loving women have to make a more active contribution to preventing the repercussions of war and sanctions.

Khazali made the remarks in a meeting in New York with a group of women of the city who are active in peace-loving activities.  

She said that women have to be more unified in protecting the environment, fight against corruption, and creating peace and preventing the consequences of war and sanctions.  

Noting that sanctions have left negative impacts on the situation of women and children, the official said that the imposers of sanctions are in power and prevent the voice of opposing countries from being heard.

She, however, said that “the voice of the people, which you represent, will definitely be heard more".

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha