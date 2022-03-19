Iran VP calls for contribution of women to prevent repercussions of war, sanctions

Khazali made the remarks in a meeting in New York with a group of women of the city who are active in peace-loving activities.

She said that women have to be more unified in protecting the environment, fight against corruption, and creating peace and preventing the consequences of war and sanctions.

Noting that sanctions have left negative impacts on the situation of women and children, the official said that the imposers of sanctions are in power and prevent the voice of opposing countries from being heard.

She, however, said that “the voice of the people, which you represent, will definitely be heard more".

