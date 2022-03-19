COVID-19 kills 72 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 72 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 139,550, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

1,323 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 319 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,817,172 patients out of a total of 7,139,217 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,082 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,743,044 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,522,644 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,669,551 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

