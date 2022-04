In its second joining international competition, 'Death of Birthday' produced and directed by Alireza Saadi and written by Javad Khorsha was awarded the best international short film of the festival in the 7th Pambujan International Film Festival.

Pambujan International Film Festival is the first film festival in Eastern Visayas launched in 2009 in the Philippines.

The seventh edition of the Festival was held from January 17 to 21, 2022.

