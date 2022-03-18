Mar 18, 2022, 1:28 PM
Jamkaran Mosque celebrates birthday anniversary of Imam Mahdi

Devotees to Imam Mahdi, the 12th and last Imam of Shia Islam, celebrated His birthday anniversary at Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran. People gathered at the mosque and said their prayers to the almighty God to thank for the birth of the infallible household of the Prophet of Islam.

Jubilant followers of the Imam, who is expected to appear at the end of times to rid the world of evil and injustice, set up makeshift stands to welcome pilgrims with food in the way towards the mosque. Some special celebrations, speeches and religious ceremonies were held at this venue. In this year, the 15th day of Islamic month of Sha’ban, which is concurrent with Iranian calendar day of 27th Esfand and Christian day of March 18, is the birthday anniversary of the 12th Imam. March 18, 2022. IRNA

