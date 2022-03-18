Jamkaran Mosque celebrates birthday anniversary of Imam Mahdi

Jubilant followers of the Imam, who is expected to appear at the end of times to rid the world of evil and injustice, set up makeshift stands to welcome pilgrims with food in the way towards the mosque. Some special celebrations, speeches and religious ceremonies were held at this venue. In this year, the 15th day of Islamic month of Sha’ban, which is concurrent with Iranian calendar day of 27th Esfand and Christian day of March 18, is the birthday anniversary of the 12th Imam. March 18, 2022. IRNA

