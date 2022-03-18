Selective, political approach to human rights unhelpful: Iran

In reaction to a recent report by Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran Javaid Rehman, the Iranian spokesman said that the Islamic Republic of Iran denounces the biased, unfair and unfounded report, which is filled with influenced and incorrect information.

Iran condemns unilateral coercive measures and refusal to raise negative impacts of the measures on benefits of human rights by the special rapporteur, which is a sign of lack of impartiality as well as deficiency of his report that has been presented to the 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council, Khatibzadeh reacted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted its own detailed comments on the report, which has been officially published by the Human Rights Council of the United Nations.

Ruling out fake accusations and charges made by the special rapporteur, which have their basis on wrong data from biased sources like terrorist groups and Western enemies, the spokesman emphasized that Iran has steadily presented its own comments on such reports despite the fact that Tehran does not accept the mission of special rapporteur and see resolutions of the Human Rights Council as politically motivated efforts, but Iranians’ sincere attitude has been neglected by the rapporteurs, which is also a proof that such reports are politically motivated and biased attempts against the Islamic Republic.

Iran also rules out double standard and hypocritical approach by the West on human rights issues in the Islamic country, he said, concluding that Tehran is committed to support and upgrade human rights throughout the world, noting that the Islamic establishment continues to seriously improve the situation of human rights of the Iranian people amid suffering from unilateral and coercive measures done by the United States.

