Clocks in Iran to move forward by one hour

According to the legislation passed by the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) in 2007, the official time of the country is turned forward one hour every year at midnight on March 21.

The official time of Iran is also turned back one hour every year at midnight on September 22 as the Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins.

The Office for Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs said that considering that the parliament's decision not to change Iran’s official time has not been finalized and legalized, the government is obliged to implement the existing law and the official time of the country will be changed at the beginning of the new year.

