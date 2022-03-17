OIC can turn into impetus for development of member states: Envoy

Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the main reason for the establishment of the organization 54 years ago and the major reason for the gathering of officials from 75 Islamic countries in various periods was to defend the Palestinian cause, Islamic sanctities, and to protect the legitimate rights of the noble people of this land against the apartheid regime and the Israeli occupation.

The occupying regime, which enjoys unprecedented support from the US, seeks to exploit the ongoing situation in the region, particularly some differences in the Islamic Ummah, and benefit from the support of a few regional governments, diverting the attention of the global public from the Palestinian issue as the first concern of the Muslim world and replacing it with bogus priorities, he underlined.

It is only these Palestinians who are allowed to decide their future and destiny, he said, noting that Iran has put forward its four-point plan, "Holding a National Referendum in Palestine," which has been registered as a United Nations document.

Earlier on December 19, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in resolving the problems of the Muslim world.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of a foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish