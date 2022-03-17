Mar 17, 2022, 6:20 PM
Iran-Ireland ties based on mutual respect

Tehran, IRNA- President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that Iran and Ireland have always enjoyed brotherly ties based on mutual respect.

Congratulating the Republic of Ireland on its independence anniversary to his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins, President expressed hope that the two states’ positive outlook would result in bolstering bilateral relations.

Ireland's effective approach to pursuing peace and multilateralism and its non-permanent presence in the Security Council has created the hope that effective steps will be seen towards the expansion of global peace and stability as well as the development of international security.

