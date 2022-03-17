Spox: No link between settlement of UK’s debt to Iran, other issues

Earlier, Khatibzadeh made the comment at a press briefing in response to a question on a debt paid by Britain to Iran.

He said that the British government recently paid the 390-million-pound debt after more than 40 years of delay and following long-running negotiations, adding that London had unfortunately tied paying its debt to political issues.

The debt included the main part of the prepayment (and its interest) which Iran had given to Britain for Chieftain tanks, he noted.

Having carried out the legal process in the relevant courts and political pressure on the British government, Iranian representatives could force the authorities to acknowledge the need to pay back the debt, he underlined.

With disseminating reports on security prisoners, some British media are trying to make UK’s payback of its debt to Iran seem less important, he noted.

There has been no link between Britain’s payback of its debt to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other issues, he said, rejecting the claim that Swiss is keeping the paid debt.

According to verdict of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in 1990 and 1996, the UK had been made to pay back its debt while the main part of Iran's prepayment to Britain was confirmed by the high court in that country in 2019.

However, Britain did not pay it back under the pretext of the European Union sanctions.

