Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 17

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Vienna talks ‘very close’ to conclusion: Iran FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday the talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal was “very close” to a conclusion.

-- The path forward is destined for victory

As the Iranian calendar year ‘1400’ closes, the future of the world is as uncertain as ever. The war that broke out between Russia and Ukraine seems set to, at the very least, radically transform the balance of power across the globe, breaking old alliances and forging new ones. At the time of this writing, a new variant of the coronavirus, conveniently dubbed Deltacron, is about to ravage the world anew, threatening many communities with new rounds of quarantines, closing down businesses, and social distancing which has made us feel lonelier than ever.

-- Iran welcomes UN Day to Combat Islamophobia

Iran welcomed a decision by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to approve a resolution setting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- May Peace Prevail!

The United States and other NATO members said on Wednesday they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia, while also adapting the alliance’s own security to the “new reality” triggered by the war.

-- Iran Futsal Team Downs Mongolia in Thailand Championship

Iran U-19 futsal team defeated Mongolia 8-0 in the 2022 NSDF Futsal Invitation Championship.

-- UK Says Settles Decades-Old Debt to Iran

Britain has settled a £400-million debt with Iran as two prisoners convicted over a series of charges headed to London, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Man of the Year

With the Iranian New Year rolling around in a few days, the Tehran Times builds on its nascent tradition of introducing Man of the Year at the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 20, 2022.

-- End of dream, return of history

Russian military assault on Ukraine is debilitating blow to American-led Liberal Leviathan and final nail in the coffin of ‘End of History’ delusions. Western security analysts are incessantly scrutinizing that what led to this preventable catastrophe?

-- Nazanin Zaghari released, returns to Britain

TEHRAN – Nazanin Zaghari, a British-Iranian national who had been serving prison terms in Iran on charges of trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic system, was released on Wednesday and returned to Britain.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish