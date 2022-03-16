UNESCO team visits Iranian city of Kermanshah

A team of representatives of the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, and foreign guests taking part in Nowruz Festival on Wednesday traveled to the city of Kermanshah, western Iran. They visited historical sites such as the Anahita Temple in the town of Kangavar and the Shah Abbasi Caravansarai. They also attended a ceremony celebrating Nowruz that was held in the venue of the Taq-e Bostan. IRNA/Bahman Zareiee

