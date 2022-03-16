Iran, Syria discuss cooperation in oil sector  

Discussions were held in the Syrian capital Damascus during a meeting between Syrian Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tohme and Advisor to Iran’s Minister of Defense Mostafa Esbati who is also the chairman of Iran’s Council of Economic Cooperation.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, the two officials also discussed a memorandum of understanding previously signed by Tehran and Damascus, which covers sectors such as base oil and compressed gas to operate machinery and turbines as well as drilling equipment.

Tohme and Esbati stressed that the previously-agreed projects are implemented as soon as possible in order to help strengthen and boost economic relations between the two countries.

The Syrian oil minister said that it is important to have joint cooperation on maintaining gas turbines and compressors inside Syria instead of sending them to Iran.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish