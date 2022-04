Khatibzadeh made the remarks addressing a ceremony in Tehran on the eve of the new Iranian Year (Nowrouz) where the Tehran-based ambassadors and heads of foreign mission were present.

Underlining Iran’s good neighborliness policy, he said that “Nowruz and the beginning of the new Iranian century is the start of our big jobs.”

The foreign ministry spokesman said that today the world needs peace and peaceful co-existence more than ever.

9341**2050

