Iranian visual artists hold exhibition in Kazakhstan

President of Hozeh Honari of Mazandaran Province Mehdi Masoumi told IRNA on Wednesday that Sari, the province’s capital, has been selected as the 2022 tourism capital of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Iran and Kazakhstan as well as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are the member states of ECO.

Masoumi said that Hozeh Honari decided to organize the exhibition to introduce culture and customs of Mazandaran Province to the people of Kazakhstan.

He said that the exhibition has been welcomed local officials and people in Aktau.

The exhibition kicked off on Monday and will be open until March 19.

71 works of miniature, calligraphy, handicrafts and several photos with themes of culture, architecture and landscapes of Mazandaran from 40 Mazandarani artists are put to display in the fair.

