Iran ready to boost scientific cooperation with Uzbekistan

Mohammad-Ali Zolfigol made the remarks in a meeting with Uzbek Minister of Innovative Development Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov, according to the Wednesday report of the Iranian Ministry of Science.

Zolfigol said implementation of joint research and scientific projects, joint investment and transfer of technology from Iran to Uzbekistan were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

As the Iranian minister said, the two countries enjoy many commonalities and have long-lasting record in cultural cooperation.

He further invited the Uzbek side to visit Iranian Science and Technology Parks.

For his part, the Uzbek minister said his country is interested in Iranian modern technologies.

Abdurakhmanov underlined that his country is after using Iran’s experiences in revival of Urmia Lake in northwest country.

In December 2020, Iran did inaugurate several power projects one of which was delivery of water to Urmia Lake to help its survival through piping from Kani Sib Dam in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan Province, in northwest Iran.

