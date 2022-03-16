Falak-ol-Aflak castle emblem of Lorestan history

The extraordinary architecture of the structure prompted specialists to describe it as a masterpiece of engineering and architecture in the world.

The ancient castle was utilized as a ruling center; then, it was named Khorramabad castle and during Qajar dynasty its name was changed to Falak-ol-Aflak.

Shapur-Khast or Sabr-Khast fortress, Dezbaz, Khoramabad castle, and ultimately the Falak-ol-Aflak Castle were its names in different eras.

The fortress covers nearly an area of 5,300 square meters. The castle originally had 12 towers, but only eight remain standing nowadays. The most changes in the ancient structure happened during Safavid and Qajar dynasties.

The unique structure has been registered on Iran's National Heritage List. It is also on tentative lists process of the UNESCO World Heritage.

According to experts of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts Tourism Organization of Lorestan province, the existence of extraordinary historical structures in the province has been the root cause of annual four million visits to the region.

Director General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, And Tourism Organization of Lorestan province Amin Ghasemi said that the Falak-ol-Aflak Castle had been applied for different purposes such as military and administrative center.

He went on to say that the structure was of great importance during Qajar dynasty, when they built a court and a military base on the foot of the castle.

Construction materials applied in the precious historical monument are clay, brick, plaster and stone, the official added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general mentioned that there are several museums in Lorestan province, which are being renovated, but the main museum of the province is located in the Falak-ol-Aflak Castle. It includes Anthropology Museum and Archaeology Museum.

One of the important issues that the people of the province are demanding is that the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, And Tourism Organization of Lorestan should embark on consolidating its ownership over properties around Falak-ol-Aflak Castle, which is considered an effort to pave the way for registration of the historical monument on UNESCO World Heritage List.

Experts have conducted studies on the overhaul of the historical site, and there have been some media speculations that land subsidence may occur in the location, but provincial authorities ruled out figures related to the land subsidence in this area.

