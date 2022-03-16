Neyshabur, shining gem in Iranian tourism

Neyshabur city stands second Mashhad, capital city of Khorasan Razavi province, in terms of population and also third most populated city in eastern Iran. The city has been one of the significant hubs for Islamic sciences and several thinkers, scientists, poets and artists lived there.

The ancient city was set up in the third century by King Shapur I as a capital city of Sasanid dynasty, which was named Abarshahr or Nishapur.

Then, the city became the capital of Tahirid reign, and later turned into the capital of Seljuk dynasty by Tughril in 1037. Nishabur reached the height of its prosperity under the Samanid Empire in the 10th century, but it was ruined and entire residents were slaughtered by the Mongols in 1221.

During the Islamic Golden Age specifically the 9th and 10th centuries, Neyshabur was one of the great centers of pottery and related arts thanks to its turquoise mines that have supplied the world with turquoise of the highest quality for at least two millenniums.

Attar of Nishapur Grave, Persian poet, and hagiographer from Nishapur with an immense and lasting influence on Persian poetry

The ancient city is located in a fertile plain at the foot of Binalud Mountain. Numerous tourism attractions have helped the city be the first among seven target cities of tourism destinations in Khorasan Razavi province.

Neyshabur possesses more than 400 historical monuments and 88 cases out of which have been inscribed on Iran's national Heritage List.

Omar Khayyam Grave, Persian polymath, mathematician, astronomer, historian, philosopher, and poet

Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Khorasan Razavi Javad Mousavi underlined that the city of Neyshabur was one of the most attractive destinations for Iranian and foreign tourists prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the city can host visitors this year following vaccination of many people.

Tomb of Fariduddin Attar Neyshaburi and Mausoleum of Omar Khayyam (two great Iranian poets) as well as Shadiakh Museum, Ghadamgah pilgrimage site, ancient city of Neishabour along with handicrafts such as carpet weaving and ornaments made of turquoise are among the eye-catching attractions of the ancient city, Mousavi added.

Kamal-ol-molk GraveIranian painter

As Iran is approaching national holidays on Iranian New Year (Nowruz), cities like Neyshabur can be considered as good destinations to spend time and get acquainted with their history and nature.

