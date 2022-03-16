Good, sustainable agreement to be finalized if US sees realities: FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Reviewing the latest situation of Vienna talks between Iran and the 4+1 in the Austrian capital, Amirabdollahian described China’s approach as constructive.

Further, the foreign minister stressed the importance of developing relations with China.

Promotion of ties with China is among priorities of foreign policy of the Iranian government, he noted.

Amirabdollahian, who is now in Moscow, referred to his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and said the two discussed various issues.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Moscow on March 15 to discuss the Vienna talks which focuses on removal of the US sanctions against Iran with the Russian officials.

He is also to examine a number of other issues like the Astana meeting on Syria, the situation in Yemen and the war in Ukraine with them.

As Amirabdollahian underlined, Russia supports removal of sanctions against Iran.

About the third foreign ministerial meeting of neighboring countries of Afghanistan in China, the foreign minister expressed readiness to welcome the host country invitation to take part in the event.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister said he saw is no ceiling in boosting Beijing-Tehran ties as his country attaches importance to cooperation with Iran.

He also appreciated Iranian foreign minister for accepting invitation to attend the Afghanistan neighboring countries meeting.

About the Vienna talks, Wang Yi expressed China’s all-out support for the process of negotiations.

He further said China supports finalization of Vienna talks on lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

At the end, the two discussed other issues of mutual interest including international, regional and bilateral ones.

